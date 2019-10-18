SNEEDVILLE — Hancock Co. Sheriff Brad Brewer announced this week the arrest by his department of four people for drug-related offenses, three of which also involved weapons-related charges.
Oct. 2, 2019 incident
About 5:55 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2019, Hancock Co. Deputies Stephen Williams and Josh Nichols were traveling on Roberts Road when they came upon a motor vehicle accident.
As the officers got out of their car, they saw Jackie Shawn Hatfield and Andrew Adam Hill walking toward a red Honda, Deputy Williams said in his report.
Hill got into the driver’s seat and Hatfield sat down in the passenger’s seat, Williams said.
Both deputies had knowledge that Hill didn’t have a driver’s license.
“Myself and Deputy Williams hollered at the individuals and told them to come to us,” Deputy Nichols said in his report.
“At that point, the vehicle started and fled the scene,” Williams’ report adds. “We ran back to the cruiser and pursued it for a short distance when the vehicle came to a sliding stop in a barn lot just past Dark Hollow Road.”
At that point, deputies said, both men got out of the 2016 Honda Civic and were ordered to place their hands on the hood of the car.
Hill, Williams said, complied with the order but Hatfield, “kept walking away toward a field on the opposite side of the road”.
When Hatfield turned quickly from the officers, Williams fired his Taser. Hatfield, his report states, fell to the ground and was placed under arrest.
During a pat down search, deputies retrieved a baggie containing approximately one ounce of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, $961 in cash believed to be from the sale of narcotics, one unopened package of Suboxone and one opened package of Suboxone containing one orange film strip and two blue pills in a cellophane package believed to be Oxycodone (30mg).
Williams and Nichols then searched the vehicle and found a loaded 40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol in the passenger-side floorboard and an extra magazine in the center console; a loaded 20-gauge pump shotgun and a 5.56mm assault-style rifle in a soft case in the back with two magazines for the rifle.
Hatfield, 35, and Hill, 23, were arrested and transported to the Hancock Co. Jail for booking.
Hill, of Flower Gap Road, Blackwater, VA, was charged with:
• Felony evading;
• Possession of firearm while in commission of a felony (three counts);
• Reckless driving; and,
• Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Hatfield, of Caney Valley Road, Sneedville, was charged with:
• Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance;
• Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance;
• Unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence (two counts);
• Possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony (three counts); and,
• Possession of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell/deliver.
Hatfield, the arrest report states, was convicted of domestic assault in Hancock County on three separate occasions in 2018.
Hatfield remains in jail in lieu of bond, while Hill posted a professional bond and was released.
Oct. 3, 2019 incidentA Sneedville woman is out of jail on bond after she was arrested on Oct. 3, 2019 and charged with:
• Sale and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) within 1,000 feet of a school zone;
• Simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana);
• Possession of drug paraphernalia; and,
• Tampering with evidence.
Hancock Co. Deputy Joshua Nichols said in his report that Amber Nicole Gibson, 25, of Harrison Street, was stopped by himself, Deputy Williams and Detectives Evans and Trent during a “buy bust” operation.
After K9 “Yuta” alerted to the odor of narcotics, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found inside Gibson’s 2006 Honda Accord, which was within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
In addition, $176 in currency was seized.
Gibson was transported to the Hancock Co. Jail for booking.
She has been released from jail on professional bond.
Oct. 7, 2019 incidentAbout 12:47 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2019, deputies went to an address on Pawpaw Road, in Thorn Hill, in reference to information received that a large marijuana growing operation was located on the property.
“Upon our arrival I pulled beside a camper,” officers said in the report. “Prior to exiting the vehicle I observed a Dollar General plastic baggy full of what appeared to be marijuana leaves hanging from the door knob. As I went to knock on the door, I could smell an odor of what was believed to be marijuana.”
At that point, Michael Thomas Gilliam, 68, came outside of the residence and officers said they observed what appeared to be “bits and pieces of marijuana” on his chest and stomach.
The deputy advised Gilliam why he was there and asked him if he had any marijuana growing. Gilliam said that he “had some inside” and told the deputy and a detective that they could come inside and get it.
“Mr. Gilliam also took Detective Evans and I behind the property of his residence along the river bank and showed us his marijuana plants he had been manufacturing,” the report states.
Gilliam admitted to officers that he “grew the marijuana to sell”.
When asked if he could legally possess a firearm, Gilliam stated “no”, because he had previous felony convictions.
The defendant was found to be in possession of 16 weapons, including four pistols two of which were loaded, and 12 long guns consisting of rifles and shotguns, some of which were also loaded, the report stated.
He was charged with:
• Manufacturing of Schedule IV controlled substances;
• Unlawful carrying or possession of weapon; and,
• Possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Gilliam, who had been convicted for the manufacture/sale/delivery of a controlled substance in Hawkins County in July of 1998, was arrested and transported to the Hancock Co. Jail for booking.
Gilliam made professional bond and has been released from jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.