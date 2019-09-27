SNEEDVILLE — There’s a definite crispness to the air in the mornings and evenings in Hancock County, and that means its almost time for the 43rd annual Mountain Memories Fall Festival!
The event will again be held at the Farmers Market Grounds, in Sneedville, on Sat., Oct. 5, from 10-6, and Sun., Oct. 6, from 10-5.
Great food and a variety of arts and crafts will be available from vendors, and the free admission means that entire families can attend and enjoy the live music, events for children, and a special treat this year, Northeast Tennessee’s own “Deputy Barney Fife” (The Andy Griffith Show) impersonator, Sammy Sawyer, who will make an appearance on Saturday at 12:45 p.m.
Sawyer, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the iconic Mayberry Deputy, is an impersonator, humorist and Christian speaker.
A native of the region, he has portrayed his TV show hero at events from coast to coast.
His impersonation of the late actor Don Knotts — whom he met several times —began in the early 90s, when Sawyer and some friends created a live show called “A Mayberry Christmas,” based on the TV series’ holiday episodes.
In addition to the “One Bullet Fife”, Sawyer can imitate other characters from the show as well, including Gomer Pyle. He can reportedly even fool audiences into hearing Aunt Bee’s voice as she stirs up some sweet potato pie!
Saturday’s lineup will include:10 a.m. — Opening ceremony
10:30 a.m. — Hall of Fame Award
11 a.m. — Tractor Parade
11:30 a.m. — Possum Holler Boys
12:15 p.m. — Stepping Out
12:45 p.m. — Sammy Sawyer (“Barney”)
2 p.m. — Hurd & Company
2:45 p.m. — Possum Holler Boys
3:30 p.m. — Hurd & Company
4:15 p.m. — James Livesay
5 p.m. — Tom’s Hand Gun
Sunday’s events will include:10 a.m. — Opening ceremony
10:15 a.m. — Devotion
10:45 a.m. — Old Time Hymn Sing
11:15 a.m. — The Gibsons
12 noon — The English Family
12:45 p.m. — Terry Collins Family
1:30 p.m. — The Hedricks
2:15 p.m. — Overhome Boys
3:15 p.m. — Lois Maxey
3:45 p.m. — Gospel Jam Session
4:15 p.m. — Brian Burchfield
For more information, readers may email overhomecabin@yahoo.com, or call Mike Gibson at 423-300-9283.
