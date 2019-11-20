MORRISTOWN — Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training will offer the OSHA 30-Hour Safety Training Course Dec. 3-6 in collaboration with the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Heath Administration. The class meets at the Walters State Workforce Training Building in Greeneville. The cost is $424 plus a $25 registration fee.
This training will make supervisors and employees more knowledgeable about workforce hazards and workers’ rights. The skills learned in this class is designed to reduce injuries and reduce downtime. This is recommended for front-line supervisors, safety and committee members and safety professionals.
The class includes an OSHA 30-hour general industry card, lunch each day and a library of compliance materials.
For more information or to register, contact Kellie Hendrix at 423-798-7988.
