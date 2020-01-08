Question: What is a Christian supposed to do when they sin?
Answer: In Romans 3:23 the Bible is clear that we all sin: “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Meaning; that we are always in need of the Father’s grace.
In 1 John 1:8 John put it this way: “If we say, “We have no sin,” we are deceiving ourselves, and the truth is not in us.”
In Acts 8:12-34 we find a beautiful example of what a Christian must do when they sin; when Simon sinned he was told by Peter in verse 22 to: “Repent therefore of this thy wickedness, and pray God, if perhaps the thought of thine heart may be forgiven thee.” Repent and pray is God’s law of pardon when one of His children have sinned, just as is repent and be baptized is God’s law of pardon for all alien sinners!
According to Revelation 2:5 this repentance must take place when a Christian has sinned: “Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will remove thy candlestick out of his place, except thou repent.” The point here being; one forfeits his/her standing with God not when the wrong is done, but when they fail to repent.
Then in 1 John 1:9 we are told that confession of the sin(s) must take place: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” In other words we acknowledge the sin(s) then ask for forgiveness. If the sin was private between God and the sinner then keep it there, if it involved someone else or others then make the acknowledgment as public as the sin was committed.
Jesus clears the above matter in Matthew 5:23-24 when He says: “Therefore if thou bring thy gift to the altar, and there rememberest that thy brother hath ought against thee; 24 Leave there thy gift before the altar, and go thy way; first be reconciled to thy brother, and then come and offer thy gift.” In reality; if the heart is not right then the worship will not be right.
Now, with all that said and done we must remember to ask for forgiveness as the Bible teaches us in Acts 8:22: “…and pray to the Lord that the intent of your heart may be forgiven you.”
In conclusion: your attitude and or temper may get you in trouble, but it is your pride that keeps you there!
Marshall Stubblefield
