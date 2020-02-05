NASHVILLE — George Flinn on Monday announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Lamar Alexander.
As a tenured businessman, Flinn brings extensive experience to this race.
“For too many years politicians have avoided the hard work of problem-solving and instead focused on distracting the American people with soundbites and spin,” he said. “Elected officials are more interested in being idols, celebrities, and stars. George Flinn is appalled by this trend and knows it is hindering America’s progress.
Flinn said he is committed to “providing real solutions, rather than being focused on distracting the voters”.
He knows, he said, that government is “about policies, passing bills, and being a servant to our country by implementing real solutions, not by sounding good and accomplishing nothing”.
Flinn pledged to bring back “the true conservatism that this country was founded on”.
“Time and time again politicians provide soundbites over a working plan, he said. “That’s why I feel I had to throw my hat in the race this year, for a chance to really work, to get things done for Tennesseans. A political campaign is not about just getting elected, it is about creating an opportunity to reach a large group of people with a powerful message that will create major improvements in their lives. I feel the majority of political candidates have lost sight of that. I refuse to give up on the opportunity to improve the quality of so many lives across Tennessee.”
Innovative solutions require crucial work that is at times boring, but always vital, he said.
“It is critical to invest time to consider all of the possibilities to address our complex problems,” the candidate said. “I have developed real solutions for the complex problems facing Tennesseans and am sharing them with everyone, through my website. I am so committed to implementing solutions that I invite other candidates to embrace these solutions also. What is really important is that these solutions that benefit Tennesseans, are implemented. As one of my favorite Ronald Reagan quotes states, ‘There is no limit to the amount good you can do when you don’t care who gets the credit.’”
Flinn is a double-boarded certified M.D. in radiology and nuclear medicine, an electrical engineer, and the author of multiple books.
For more information, readers may visit his website at www.realsolutionsfortn.com.
