CHURCH HILL — A man wanted by Hawkins County authorities on an outstanding warrant for theft of property under $1,000, had a new drug-related charge added to his list of legal woes after a deputy went to his residence to serve the warrant.
Deputy Hunter Newton said that on Dec. 18, 2019, he went to an address on Chestnut Street, in Church Hill, to serve the warrant on Clifton Wallace Blair, Jr., 62.
After telling Blair why he was there, the man allowed him to come into the residence while he changed clothing.
“While in the residence I observed laying on the bed a glass pipe used for smoking meth,” Newton’s report states, “A check of the area around the bed I located five more glass meth pipes, two metal meth pipes, and three glass marijuana bongs.”
Blair was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking.
He was scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 23 in Sessions Court.
