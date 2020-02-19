MOORESBURG — Reports of an “irate male” at an address on Murphy Road, in Mooresburg, led to the arrest of the man, not only for outstanding warrants out of Hamblen County, but on new charges after the car he was seated in was discovered to have been stolen.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Rodriguez said that shortly after 10 p.m., on Feb. 4, 2020, he and other officers were dispatched to the location where they met bail bondsmen who were looking for Claude M. Williams on outstanding warrants out of Morristown.
The bondsmen said that Williams, 51, was sitting in a blue, 2009 Honda Accord. A check through Central Dispatch’s NCIC system revealed that vehicle to be stolen out of of Jefferson County.
When officers arrived, Rodriguez said, they could see two plastic baggies on the front passenger seat of the Honda, one of which contained a white, crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, weighing approximately 1.8 grams; and the other, a green, leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, weighing approximately one gram.
“I spoke with Williams and he told me the drugs were indeed his but had no idea who owned the vehicle,” Rodriguez’ report states.
Williams was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was booked on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, and simple possession or casual exchange.
The car, which was valued at $20,905, was towed by Meyers Towing and impounded at the Hawkins Co. Justice Center at the request of Jefferson County authorities.
