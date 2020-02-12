ROGERSVILLE —On January 1, 2020, Random Rods Club members held their annual New Years’ Day Cruise-In sponsored by Hardees of Rogersville. The Club collected 35 coats and three blankets that were donated to a local charity to be distributed as needed.
They also collected 42 pairs of eyeglasses and donated those to the Lions Club to be recycled and distributed as needed. Sixty-five show cars were on hand, and the Lions Club also successfully sold mops, brooms and license plate bolts at the event. Random Rods President Rodney Burton presented the Rogersville Lions club with a check from proceeds made from the club’s Fall 2019 Car Show.
Other members of the club are shown with the boxes of donated coats and eyeglasses. “We thank everyone for coming out and supporting our projects as well as Hardees who sponsors the Cruise-in,” a spokesman said.
