NASHVILLE — Two new reports issued this week by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office show that local governments across the state continue to be short a total of millions of dollars.
The 2018 Report of Cash Shortages in Tennessee’s 95 county governments updates the amounts of cash shortages and thefts as of June 30, 2018. The report details money that went missing during the 2018 fiscal year, as well as previous fiscal years, including shortages noted in both Hawkins and Hancock counties.
The state’s 95 counties began the 2018 fiscal year with $972,608 in cash shortages that had not been recovered. During the fiscal year, $276,522 worth of new shortages were detected. Counties were able to recover or write-off $179,674 through restitution payments, insurance claims or other means. That left a net unrecovered shortage of $1,069,456 at the end of the fiscal year.
The Comptroller’s office also released its report detailing cash shortages and other thefts for Tennessee municipalities, internal school funds, utility districts, housing authorities, nonprofits, and other governmental entities. These shortages were reported in fiscal year 2017 and earlier.
Fiscal year 2017 began with a cash shortage of $2,783,851. During the year, $985,967 in new shortages were detected. A total of $1,316,145 was recovered or written-off during the fiscal year, leaving an unrecovered shortage of $2,453,673 at fiscal year-end.
“Our Office takes its responsibility to uncover fraud, waste, and abuse seriously,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “Tennesseans expect their leaders and public officials to take steps to protect public money and property. Our auditors and investigators make frequent recommendations to improve accountability. Following these recommendations will help make government work better.” Both reports provide explanations of how the shortages were discovered, methods used to steal money, and legal actions taken against those responsible.
In Hawkins County, shortages were noted in both the Office of Director of Schools and the Town of Rogersville’s Water Department which, in both instances, were the result of alleged fraud and theft by Shawn Hatchett, a former Superintendent of the Rogersville Water Department, who is currently awaiting trial in Hawkins Co. Criminal Court.
In Hancock County, a shortage was noted in Internal School Funds for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016, over a lack of financial oversight at Hancock County Middle/High School involving $900 allegedly misappropriated by a former club fund sponsor.
Hawkins County – Office of Director of SchoolsA cash shortage of $64,800 existed in the Office of Director of Schools as of June 30, 2018.
This shortage resulted from an investigation by the Comptroller’s Division of Investigations into the operation of the Rogersville Water Department. As a result of that investigation, it was determined that the director of the Rogersville Water Department had contracted with the Hawkins Co. Board of Education to perform wastewater treatment system testing as a contract certified operator.
The DOI report, dated August 22, 2018, revealed that during the period of April 8, 2011 through Dec. 12, 2017, the contracted operator fraudulently claimed and received $64,800 in fees from the BOE.
As part of the contract agreement the contract certified operator was to complete Discharge Monitoring Reports (DMRs) documenting the results of the tests and provide them to the School Department for filing with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation. The operator signed and filed the DMRs; however, no proof could be established that any of the required testing had been performed.
On August 20, 2018, a Hawkins Co. Grand Jury indicted the former contract certified operator on one count of theft over $60,000, one county of forgery over $60,000, and 55 counts of violation of the Water Pollution Control Act.
Hawkins Co. School officials provided documentation to the local district attorney general’s office requesting that the operator be ordered by the court to pay restitution of $64,800.
Town of Rogersville — Water Department audit for the Town of Rogersville for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, reported a cash shortage of $263,574. In addition, town officials notified the comptroller’s Office regarding missing bank deposits.
As a result, the Office of the Tenn. Comptroller of the Treasury, in conjunction with the Tenn. Bureau of Investigation and the Town of Rogersville Police Department, investigated allegations of malfeasance related to the Water Department.
An investigative report was issued by the Comptroller of the Treasury on April 18, 2018. The investigation revealed that the former Water Department superintendent (Hatchett) allegedly diverted cash collections of at least $69,439 for his personal use that were never deposited into the Water Department’s bank account. The employee assigned the responsibility for making bank deposits to himself until a Water Department official revoked this duty on May 22, 2017. Subsequently, department records indicated the individual failed to deposit cash collections from 16 separate deposits.
In addition, the investigation disclosed, the former superintendent prepared and signed an unauthorized check for $500 made payable to a Water Department employee. The superintendent directed the employee to cash the check and return the cash to him to place in the collection drawer. The superintendent prepared a fraudulent invoice, which indicated the check was for the purchase of a motor hoist, jack stands and a tire changer. However, investigators determined the $500 was used for the superintendent’s personal use instead of the purchase of equipment or for the Department’s collection drawer.
Additionally, the annual audit reported a theft of $193,635. The investigation revealed the superintendent ordered the payroll clerk to add compensatory time to his leave balance for which he was not eligible according to applicable town policies. He ordered 1,818 hours in 2015, which resulted in $63,975 compensation; 2,000 hours in 2016 that resulted in 2,320 hours for compensation of $83,878; and 3,000 hours in 2017 for compensation of $45,782.
The employee was terminated from his position on August 14, 2017 and these matters were referred to the local district attorney general. On April 16, 2018, a Hawkins Co. Grand Jury indicted Hatchett on one count of theft of property over $250,000, one count of theft of property over $60,000 and one count of official misconduct.
As of June 30, 2017, no restitution payments had been paid.
Hatchett’s trial, at presstime, is tentatively scheduled to begin on Feb. 24, 2020 in Hawkins Co. Criminal Court.
Hancock County Schools — internal school fundsThe audit for the Hancock County Schools Internal School Funds for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016, reported a lack of financial oversight at Hancock County Middle/High School.
An investigation by the director of schools identified approximately $900 that appeared to relate to assets that were misappropriated by a former club fund sponsor.
As of June 30, 2017, the employee suspected of the misappropriation had resigned and the Hancock Co. Board of Education decided at its March 2, 2017, meeting to not pursue the $900 shortage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.