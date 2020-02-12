NOW THROUGH FEB. 28
SIGNUP TO LEARN TO PLAY MUSIC IN BEGINNER KEYBOARD CLASSES, Hancock Co. Public Library. Free classes will be taught by Maurita Cook on Thursdays, from March 5 - May 14, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for ages 6-17. A sign-up sheet is available at the Library.
FEB. 20
BEGINNING BEEKEEPER SHORT COURSE/OPEN HOUSE: hosted by Clinch Valley Beekeepers Association of Hancock Co., at the Treadway Fire Hall, 189 Hwy 131, Treadway, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The course is free and door prizes will be given out. For more information call Jr Snelson 423-626-5538.
FEB. 21
POPCORN AND PAINTING, presented by the Hancock Co. High School Prom Committee, at the Hancock Co High School Cafeteria, beginning at 6 p.m. $20 per person (ages 10 & up), popcorn and beverages provided. Space is limited, to reserve your spot contact Kasey Ferguson at kasey.ferguson@hcsk12.com or on Facebook.
FEB. 22
PASSPORT FAIR at Sneedville Post Office, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. If you are planning to travel abroad and need a US Passport, the Post Office can take care of that for you! See article in the Feb. Eagle for more information, or go by the local Post Office.
FEB. 25
JUBILEE PROJECT YOUTH, fundraising Pancake Dinner, at Jubilee Project office, 197 N. Jockey Street, Sneedville, 4-6 p.m.. Cost $5 per person (ages 10-adult), $3 for children under 10. Assortment of pancakes, bacon, fruit, drinks (coffee, water, milk). Tickets available from any member of the Youth, at the office, or at the door. For more information contact Monte Emerson at 423-733-4195.
FEB. 29
MOBILE 3D MAMMOGRAM at Walgreens, Sneedville, from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Participants must meet the following criteria for screening: be 40+ years of age, no current breast problems, no personal history of breast cancer, climb stairs independently, at least one year since last screening, and inform staff if you have implants. Insurance is filed for each participant, women with no insurance need to call to qualify for grant funding. To schedule your appointment, please call 865-305-9753. Appointment is required.
MAR. 5 - MAY 14
KEYBOARD MUSIC LESSONS at Hancock Co. Public Library, from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Must have sign-up sheet turned in by Feb. 28th to take part. Free for ages 6-17 only, sign-up sheets can be picked up at the library. Taught by Maurita Cook.
MARCH 7
LINCOLN DAY DINNER, hosted by Hancock Co. Republican Party, Treadway VFD Community Room, 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, email Bobby Johnson at bobjohnson156@yahoo.com, or call 423-300-2130, 423-300-2132, or 423-733-8576.
MARCH 20
HCMHS CAREER FAIR at the HCMHS Gymnasium, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. If your business would like to participate, please contact Mrs. Jessica Martin or Mrs. Tara Marion at 423-733-4611 or Jessica.m.martin@tn.gov or tara.marion@hcsk12.com.
APRIL 4
AWAKEN YOUTH EVENT: Hancock Co. High School, beginning at 6 p.m.
BINGO FUNDRAISER: hosted by Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept., at the Old High School Gym, beginning at 6 p.m.
MAY 1
REGISTRATION FOR SUMMER READING PROGRAM “IMAGINE YOUR STORY”, begins at Hancock Co. Public Library. Programs will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.: May 26, June 2, June 9, June 16, June 23, and June 30. Free and all children are welcome!
MAY 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIANS FIRST HORSE SHOW: at Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill, TN. Gates open at 3 pm, opening ceremony at 5 pm. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
MAY 9
HANCOCK CO. HIGH SCHOOL PROM, 5 p.m.
MAY 26
SUMMER READING PROGRAM, “IMAGINE YOUR STORY”, begins at the Hancock Co. Public Library. All programs will be on Tuesdays -- May 26, June 2, June 9, June 16, June 23, and June 30 -- at 1:30 p.m. and are free to all children
