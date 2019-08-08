ROGERSVILLE — Betty S. Bailey, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Church Hill Health Care and Rehab.
She was a Sunday School teacher for 30 years at several churches including Savage Baptist Church in Maryland, Tunnell Hill Missionary Baptist Church and Rogersville First Baptist Church where she was a member.
Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Sarah Mae Gonce Lawson; and her sister, Mary Jones.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Tom Bailey; brother, James Lawson and wife, Johnnie of Rogersville; niece, Jennifer Lawson of Nashville; nephews, Dr. J. Gregory Lawson and Keith Lawson both of North Carolina.
Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Dr. J. Gregory Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of, Rogersville is honored to serve the Bailey family.
