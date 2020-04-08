ROGERSVILLE — State Representative Gary Hicks and Third Judicial District Chancellor Douglas Jenkins conducted a civics seminar at the March Heritage Lites meeting. The elected officials explained the three branches of government: executive, judicial and legislative at the local, state and federal levels. Also at the March meeting, Lites made contributions of non-perishable food for local food banks. Applications are now being accepted for Heritage Lites membership for the new year which begins in September. Any Hawkins County high school student is eligible. Interested applicants can email Beth Metz at beth@mbmpack.com.
