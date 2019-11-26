Through Dec. 5
Be a Santa to a Senior: at the Rogersville Senior Center, Rogersville. Select bulb from the tree, purchase items listed, place bulb and unwrapped gifts together, drop off at the Rogersville Senior Center, and Home Instead will take care of the rest. Last day for collections is December 5th, 2019.
Nov. 30
BENEFIT WORSHIP SERVICE:for William Gibson (who suffered a serious fall) at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, on Clouds Creek Rd., Rogersville, from 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome. Jeremy Elkins, Pastor.
Dec. 1
REVIVAL: with Rev. Logan Heatherly and Rev. Jimmy Jarnigan, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, on Clouds Creek Rd., Rogersville. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Jeremy Elkins.
Dec. 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 3
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Dec. 6
ANNUAL INDOOR CHRISTMAS BAZAAR/RUMMAGE SALE: at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70N, Rogersville (across from Signature Health Nursing Home, from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Cookies, light lunch, beverages, and snacks will be available.
Dec. 7
ANNUAL INDOOR CHRISTMAS BAZAAR/RUMMAGE SALE: at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70N, Rogersville (across from Signature Health Nursing Home, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Cookies, light lunch, beverages, and snacks will be available.
CONCERT/HANGING OF THE GREENS SERVICE: featuring the Diamonds, at New Providence Presbyterian Church, Hwy 11W, 214 Stony Point Rd., Surgoinsville, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 8
SINGING: with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 15
FREE CHRISTMAS MEAL: at Calvary Baptist Church, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend must also attend the morning service and must RSVP by emailing dukestratton@yahoo.com or reserve your place by calling 865-712-3212. Everyone is welcome.
Dec. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
