SNEEDVILLE – The 2019 “hoops” season is here and the Hancock Co. Elementary teams opened their season with Springdale with wins for the JV and Varsity Boys teams and a loss for the Varsity Girls. Head Coach Darrin Jones said the teams played great. The next game is at home on Nov. 4 against Rutledge. At that game, a table will be set up in the lobby to take donations for the “Pink Out” game on Nov. 14. Shirts for the “Pink Out” game have been pre-ordered by both schools and money made from the sale of the shirts and donations received at the table will be split between Hancock and Bean Station and presented to their cancer funds between games the Nov. 14 games. All donations will be gratefully appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.