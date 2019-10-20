Robinson

BULLS GAP — Ricky Robinson, 53, of Bulls Gap, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019.

He was a diesel mechanic his entire life and loved dirt track racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Evelyn Pinkston Robinson; and grandmother, Angelean Long.

Survivors include his son, Ricky Lee Robinson, Jr.; sisters, Donna (Gary) Pease, and Lisa (Roger) Dockery; brother, Bryan (Teresa) Robinson; several nieces and nephews, and special nephew, Eric Pease; and special friend Lynn Davis.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center ICU.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home. Graveside services are planned for 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, in Phillipi Cemetery, in Bulls Gap, with Bryan Robinson officiating.

Allen Funeral Home, of Morristown, is in charge of the arrangements.

