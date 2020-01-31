Admittedly, there are several songs that I avoid for use in our congregational singing because of the way they are often used to evoke emotional responses to over-simplified “easy believism.”
“I HAVE DECIDED TO FOLLOW JESUS” has all the elements of music that would render it inappropriate for God-honoring and Christ-centered worship — It uses too many first person pronouns; it is too simple and repetitive, and it contains no Scripture or substantive doctrinal truths. Furthermore, it seems to present a man-initiated approach to salvation.
But the story behind the song leads us to a completely different perspective. It is not a statement about our part in choosing salvation. It actually stands as a radical call to suffer and die with Jesus.
In the late 1800’s missionaries from many western nations saw an evangelistic explosion in northern India, which was in the grips of the most oppressive forms of Hinduism. Violent and hostile reactions in the provinces resulted in scores of missionaries being martyred as well as many new converts being killed. Nevertheless, the gospel made amazing inroads into this previously off-limits area.
In one brutal village in the province of Assam. A husband and wife, with their two children, professed faith in Christ and were baptized. Their village leaders decided to make an example out of the husband. They arrested the family and demanded that the father renounce Christ or see his wife and children murdered.
When he refused, archers executed his two children. They gave him another chance to recant. Again he refused and his wife was brutally murdered. When he still refused to renounce his faith, he followed his family into glory.
So what does that story have to do with this song? Well, witnesses later reported that when he was ordered to recant or see his children killed, the man said: “I have decided to follow Jesus, and there is no turning back.”
After his children were murdered, he reportedly said, “The world can be behind me, but the cross is still before me.” Then, when the arrows pierced his wife, he said, “Though no one is here to go with me, still I will follow Jesus.”
As a result, a revival broke out, and those who had murdered the first converts came to faith themselves. The accounts of the martyred family were so widely circulated that most Indian believers were familiar with it. The martyr’s last words were put to traditional Indian music and became one of the first uniquely Indian hymns.
So, apart from its historical setting, the song can be mistakenly presumed to be about free will and our role in choosing salvation while minimizing the sovereign work of God in regeneration. However, in this context, the word “decided” doesn’t have a minimalistic feel to it, but rather has a deliberate, once-for-all commitment attached to it; a commitment that the author knew could lead to his imminent death.
Many of us recall how, on Oct 1, 2015, Christians were martyred on American soil. One by one the victims were asked, “What is your religion?” and those who answered, “Christian” were executed.
God is still saving His people for His purpose, which is, ultimately, always for His glory. Choosing to follow Him is no frivolous or flippant thing. This song of commitment reminds us that a decision to follow after Christ may come with a high cost, even if it means torture or physical death.
So, that’s why I picked this song; “I HAVE DECIDED TO FOLLOW JESUS.”
(PUB. NOTE: Readers may follow Ralph's blog at hymnsthatpreach.blogspot.com, or contact him by email at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com. He and his wife, Kathy, Olde Towne Emporium, at 212 E. Main Street, in downtown Rogersville.)
