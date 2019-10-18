ROGERSVILLE — 2019 marked the 40th anniversary of Rogersville’s Heritage Day, so this year’s festival felt a little extra special. For Terry and Wanda Felster, however, this year’s Heritage Days celebration was special for a different reason.
Terry actually called Rogersville home from 1975 through 1979, though he was born and raised in Mount Clemens, Michigan. He relocated to Rogersville to take an open position at TRW making wiring harnesses for cars. Though he explained that he loved Rogersville, he didn’t stay put for long before settling in Brantford, Ontario in Canada.
“I always dreamed about coming back to Rogersville,” Terry Felster said.
However, life was always busy, and Rogersville was around 700 miles away. So, Terry Felster never made the long trek back to his former home…
Until this month, that is.
“I always dreamed of coming back”
“I’ve always wanted to come back,” he said. “I’m retired now, so I was looking on the internet at real estate near Rogersville, and I ran across a website that said Heritage Days was coming up. I thought that would be a perfect time to come down.”
So, he and his wife, Wanda Felster, hopped in the car and drove the roughly 700 miles back to Rogersville.
Amazingly, Terry Felster explained that he made the entire drive from memory — no map and no GPS.
“The only thing that threw me was that some of the roads were brand new and didn’t look quite the same,” he said. “I just followed my instincts, and I wound up right in Rogersville.”
He even remembered much of the town’s layout by heart and found much of Rogersville to look the same as it had in the ‘70s.
“The people were just as friendly as I remembered,” he added. “You couldn’t ask for better people.”
However, he was sad to see that the Burger Bar had closed, as that had been his hang-out of choice when he lived in Rogersville.
“I used to go in there and just shoot the breeze with whoever was in there,” he said.
He explained that, at first, he didn’t think he would run into anyone he remembered, as he lived in Rogersville in the late ‘70s, and most of his friends had been people quite a bit older than him.
“I did run across one person I knew, though,” he said. “He remembered me from the old Burger Bar. We got to talking, and he said, ‘I used to know a guy who was from Canada that lived here. He drove an old baby-blue Chrysler Newport.’ I said, ‘yep, that’s me.’”
Why Canada?
“Me having dual citizenship, I used to float back and forth across the border a lot when I was young and single,” he said. “All my relatives on my mom’s side of the family lived in Canada, and all my relatives on my dad’s side lived in the United States. At one place in Canada that I lived, Wanda was a next-door neighbor. I was a confirmed bachelor for many years—until I met my soulmate.”
“When I first met him, he would always talk about living in a little town in Tennessee,” Wanda Felster said of her husband. “At first, I thought he was just joking—you know how men do when they’re trying to impress a girl.”
For Wanda Felster, who was born and raised in Canada, Rogersville was a completely new experience.
“Oh, Wanda loved it — she just loved it,” Terry said of the town. “She thought it was beautiful and picturesque.”
A second honeymoon
The two have been making the most of their trip and have been sightseeing all around the area.
“We’re treating this like a second honeymoon,” he said. “What better place to come than a beautiful little town like Rogersville.”
On the way down to Tennessee, they stopped in Toledo, Ohio to see the Toledo Zoo. As they headed down south, they took a detour through Louisville, Kentucky to see Phil Collins in concert at the KFC Yum! Center. They also spent a night in Nashville, ate at the Hard Rock Café and explored Music Row. After enjoying Heritage Days, they headed further into the Smoky Mountains to visit Gatlinburg before heading back to Canada.
“We’re actually talking about coming back to Rogersville next year and buying a little house for the winter months,” he said. “We plan on coming back again — only this time, it won’t be so long.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.