SNEEDVILLE — Members of the Hancock Co. Election Commission met on Jan. 7, 2020, and took care of several items of business, including locking and sealing of ballot boxes for the upcoming March 3 Presidential Preference Primary.
Commissioners Robert Greer (D) and Tommy Belcher, Sr. (R) locked and sealed all boxes, with keys given to Commissioners Geneva Anderson (D) and Eddie Buttry (R). All Commissioners signed the Ballot Box Confirmation form.
In other matters, the board:
• Reviewed and approved new voter registrations for the quarter.
• Approved the ballots for the March 3 Presidential Preference Primary and Local/State Primaries, which will include Democratic and Republican candidates for President of the United States, as well as those parties’ candidates for delegates to the Democratic and Republican national conventions. There are no local races on the March 3 ballots.
• Administrator Sue Greer gave each member a copy of the Code of Conduct for County Election Commission Members and Administrators of Elections which was adopted on Dec. 3, 2019.
• Greer informed the board that she had received the new state computer and is in the process of getting it set up.
Also participating in the meeting was Commission member Harold D. Ramsey (R).
