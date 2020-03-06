BEAN STATION — Sandra L. “Sandy” Carroll, age 50, of Bean Station, departed the arms of her fiancé & family at home to be in the arms of Jesus on March 1, 2020, after a battle of cancer.
At an early age she was saved at Cedar Flat.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Elmes Bruce Carroll; grandparents, Elmes and Cordie Carroll and Mack and Hassie Harvey; and several aunts and uncles whom she loved very much.
She leaves behind to love and miss her dearly, her Fiancé, Claude Carpenter;
mother, Lorraine Carroll; brother, Randy Carroll; special niece and nephews, Chelsie (Brad) Bono, Daymion, Hayden McCracken and Hunter Miller; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A thanks to nurses at M.H. and Hospice Care. Special thanks to her nurse Shounda. The first day she came to see Sandy they talked about the Lord and that meant the world to her family.
Funeral services were held at 8 p.m., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel in Sneedville, with Rev. Dennis Johnson and Rev. Larry Johnson officiating.
Interment was held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, in Carroll Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, handled the arrangements.
