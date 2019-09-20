NASHVILLE — Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn this week announced that the state’s graduation rate for the 2018-19 school calendar year was 89.7 percent, with the Hancock County School System earning a shout-out for improving its graduation rate by seven points.
Schwinn said that Tennessee’s overall rate not only is more than half a percentage point higher than the year before, it is also the highest graduation rate on record for the state, or an increase of 183 graduates statewide.
One of the 67 school districts that showed remarkable progress, Schwinn said, is Hancock County, which is one of only four districts across the state that saw a more than five-point gain in its graduation rate.
“While this is certainly something to celebrate, I know we can do even better!” she said of the statewide results. “Ultimately, I would like to see all 130 districts that serve high school students have a 90 percent graduation or better. That’s something my team will be very focused on over the next four years, along with making sure those students have a career or college path in mind the day they walk across the stage to get that diploma.”
Tennessee, she said, has set high expectations for both students and educators, and students have made significant gains as a result. As part of this work, the state transitioned to a more rigorous calculation for graduation rates in 2011, and even under the new criteria, rates have continued to rise.
For the 2018-19 school year, the most notable gains and overall achievements in the state are:
• 49 districts — more than a third statewide — have graduation rates at or above 95 percent, which is an increase from last year.
• Four districts had a graduation rate of 100 percent, including Huntingdon Special School District, South Carroll, Bradford, and Oneida.
• 32 individual schools had graduation rates of 100 percent.
More information on graduation rates for individual districts and schools, go to the following link and click on the section titled “Graduation Cohort Data” https://www.tn.gov/education/data/data-downloads.html.
