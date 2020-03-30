Former Albany, Kentucky resident Waymon Morris Pittman, age 84, passed away in Florida on March 25, 2020.
He was the youngest child of Nettie and Corbert Pittman.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Baldridge Pittman; two daughters, Kim Phillips (Matt) and Lynette Manis (Tim); two devoted grandchildren whom he adored, Kyle and Kateea Manis, of Rogersville, TN; and two special nieces, Carmelita Gold, of Cincinnati, OH, and Tommy Joe Galbreath, of Marion, OH.
He was blessed to have two devoted friends, Shannon Crew, of Greeneville, TN, and James Bridges, of Knoxville, TN.
Morris was devoted to his family and was loved by all who knew him.
Morris served his country in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960. He worked 31 years at General Motors in Muncie, Indiana, and retired in 1984. After retiring, he moved to Bulls Gap, TN, where he worked for 28 years at Blalock & Sons in Sevierville, TN.
Morris was a 60+ years Master Mason of Bulls Gap Lodge #764, Fraternity of Free and Accepted Masons. He was a 25+ years member of Eastern Star #223 of Greeneville, TN.
From 1986-1999, Morris and his wife, Carolyn, other family members, and with help and support from the Masonic Lodge, held Pittman’s Country Christmas, in Bulls Gap, TN. This benefitted the less fortunate children in the community and brought much joy to many children each year.
A private family service will be held in Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
Hospice Development Center
9470 Health Park Circle
Fort Meyers, FL 33908
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.