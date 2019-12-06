SNEEDVILLE — Lowell Grant Craft, age 75, of Sneedville, departed this life on November 4, 2019.
He was saved at an early age and was a faithful member of Faith Freedom Baptist Church. Lowell was a faithful servant of the Lord, husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He was a veteran of the US Army and loved his country deeply.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Hershel, Wendell and Cecil Craft.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Craft, of Sneedville; step-son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Mechelle Collins, of Sneedville; grandchildren, Jordan and Makayla Collins, both Sneedville; daughters and son-in-law, Erica and Doug Keltner, of Cary, NC, and Ruby Whitley, of Florida; granddaughter, Ashley Whitley; great-grandchildren, T.J. Hartzog and Belanna Hartzog; brothers and sisters-in-law, Crandell and Jodie Craft, of Kingsport, and Edsel and Barbara Craft, of Knoxville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 8 p.m., on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chris Seal and Rev. Alonzo Collins officiating.
Interment was at 10 a.m., on Friday, November 8, in Goins Chapel Church Cemetery.
The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, November 7, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of arrangements.
