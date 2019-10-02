SEVIERVILLE – On September 26-27, 2019, seven members of the Rogersville Middle School Jr. Beta Club attended the Beta Club Leadership Summit in Sevierville. While there, the ladies competed in two events. The first event was Service Spotlight, where the team present RMS’s service project idea of Adopt a Grandparent for the year. They had to include details how how they would implement the project and what out come they expected. All seven ladies worked on the project, but it was presented by Jadelyn Elmore, Katie Chandler, Josie Rasmussen, and Kennedy Dishner. The final event was Lead Outside the Box. When the students arrived for the Summit, they were given a scenario about a middle school where students were dealing with stress, anxiety, and a number of other emotional issues. The team had to come up with a way to relieve these issues through social and emotional learning. “It was amazing to watch these young ladies come up with solutions that not only fit their project but would be useful in their own school.”said co-sponsors & chaperone Brandy McCracken. Again four young ladies presented: Kennedy Dishner, Sawyer Fields, Leah Lipe, and Evelyn Velasco. In each presentation, the ladies were asked numerous questions by judges of how they would implement the project and what would they hope to see as outcomes from the projects. The Lead Outside the Box presentation by RMS Jr. Beta Club called Connections: Helping Students Connect to Their Feelings received a National Qualifier status which means the ladies presenting qualify to present at the National Beta Club convention in Ft. Worth, TX in June 2020.
Latest News
- Matt Damon turned down $250M Avatar role
- Lily-Rose Depp 'intimidated' by Timothee Chalamet
- Demi Lovato baptised in Israel
- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split
- Rumer Willis 'so proud' of mum Demi Moore for showing 'vulnerability' in memoir
- Lena Dunham 'lost a lot of weight' after her split from Jack Antonoff
- No. 1 Alabama enjoying bye week before facing No. 25 Texas A&M
- High Lonesome Senate, String Break to perform at Music Monday
Most Popular
Articles
- Rock Hill Grocery opens two new 'escape rooms'
- RCS boys team, 3 SMS Eagles qualify for state XC meet
- Surgoinsville closes with wins; hosts Bulls Gap Saturday
- Hawkins Co. Mayor won’t sign interlocal agreement until 911 bank records produced
- Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Office reports
- Life Safety Committee looks at strategically placing AEDs
- CATS, CATS AND MORE CATS: Residents fume over felines running loose
- Bulldogs beat Trailblazers; playoffs at SMS Saturday
- Commission updates Tennessee fishing regulations
- Wheel Tax reduction pulled at Commission meeting
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.