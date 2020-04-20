Watson

Watson

ROGERSVILLE — David Wayne Watson, age 59, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was the owner/operator of Collier's Cleaners and Mary's Spirits.  

He is survived by his wife, Leanne Rose Watson; daughter, Carrie Watson; son, James Watson;  grandchildren, Alexus Watson and Elijah Watson; mother, Joan Barton, of Pensacola, FL; father, William D. Cofer, of Versalles, KY; brother, Donald Watson, of Knoxville; beloved father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Betty Rose, of Rogersville; sister-in-law, Donna Floyd, of Nashville; brother-in-law, Herb Rose, of Nevada; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.

Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Watson family.

Tags