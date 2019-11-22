NASHVILLE — The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture announced on Wednesday that the agency is investing $42.5 million in 133 distance learning and telemedicine projects in 37 states and two US territories.
USDA is providing the funding through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program.
These investments will benefit 5.4 million rural residents.
Among the projects announced in Tennessee:
• Rural Health Service Consortium, Inc., is receiving a $500,000 grant to improve primary care, behavioral health, speech therapy, physical therapy and opioid counseling via a telemedicine system. Interactive video equipment will be placed in seventeen communities in eight counties. Approximately 3,300 patients will be served.
