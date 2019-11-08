SNEEDVILLE — Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) will send staff members to hold office hours in Sneedville on Thursday, November 7, at the Hancock Co. Courthouse from 9 – 11 a.m.

Roe’s staff will be available to assist constituents with such matters as:

Senior Citizens: Social Security and disability;

Students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies;

Veterans: VA claims and military service problems;

Small Business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations;

Home Buyers: FMHA, FHA, and VA home loan application problems;

Local Governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems; and

Taxpayers: IRS tax problems.

No appointment is necessary.

Tags