SNEEDVILLE — Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) will send staff members to hold office hours in Sneedville on Thursday, November 7, at the Hancock Co. Courthouse from 9 – 11 a.m.
Roe’s staff will be available to assist constituents with such matters as:
Senior Citizens: Social Security and disability;
Students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies;
Veterans: VA claims and military service problems;
Small Business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations;
Home Buyers: FMHA, FHA, and VA home loan application problems;
Local Governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems; and
Taxpayers: IRS tax problems.
No appointment is necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.