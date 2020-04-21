ROGERSVILLE — The body of a woman discovered in a creek on Old Hwy. 66, in Rogersville, on Saturday, has been identified.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Review that about 2:30 p.m, on April 18, 2020, the Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad and Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a location there in regard to a female body being found in a creek.
The body was recovered and transferred to ETSU’s William L. Jenkins Forensic Center, in Johnson City, for an autopsy, Lawson said.
“Positive ID was confirmed on Tuesday April 21, 2020, to be Delia Telena Bishop, age 41, of Rogersville,” Lawson told the Review. “The cause of death has not been determined. This is an ongoing investigation and is being treated as a suspicious death. No other information will be released at this time, due to the ongoing investigation.”
