SNEEDVILLE — In honor of College Savings Month, State Sen. Frank Niceley, Rep. Gary Hicks, and State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr., visited Hancock Co. Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, to surprise one lucky — and very surprised —student with a $250 scholarship in a TNStars College Savings 529 Account.
Principal Brian Greene was also presented with a framed copy of Gov. Bill Lee’s College Savings Month Proclamation, and the scholarship recipient — fifth grader Bryson Hopkins — was given an enlarged fun copy of the check to represent the scholarship money, which will be deposited into a TNStars account in his name.
Hopkins is one of only six students across the state to receive one of the scholarships.
Students, faculty, Hancock Co. School Board Chairman Jack Mullins, and members of Hopkins’ family gathered in the gym for the presentation.
“It’s more important than you realize to save for your college education,” Greene said to the students, and urged fifth graders, especially, to “start giving serious consideration to what it is that you want to do in life”.
“Fourth graders, it may seem like a long way away, but I promise you, you’re right there, too,” Greene said.
“It’s great to be with you today in Hancock County because this is a very special school,” Treasurer Lillard said in his remarks.
Lillard thanked members of the state’s General Assembly, including Senator Frank Niceley (Dist. 8) and Rep. Gary Hicks, Jr. (Dist. 9) for making the TNStars College Savings program possible.
Lillard said that, today, the savings fund totals more than $170 million and is “growing daily” because of people saving for their childrens’ higher education.
He pointed out that as the world becomes more and more competitive, how important it is for young people to attend college, trade or technical schools to equip themselves with the advanced skills they will need to get good-paying jobs to support themselves and their future families.
One key to having funds for college is to start saving early, he said.
“I can remember when I was young, like you, thinking that I would never, never even get to the next grade, much less get out of high school and into college, so believe me, it goes by much faster than you think,” he said.
Even putting aside a small amount weekly or monthly will make a difference, he said.
To encourage saving, Lillard told the students that activity sheets have been provided to the school and will be distributed to them.
“If you fill it out, and tell us what you want to be when you grow up, your teacher or your parents can mail it to us at the Treasurer’s Office in Nashville and we will send you a free piggy bank to help you start saving,” he said. “That will be your way to say, ‘I am in the program, I’m gonna be a participant, I’m gonna be a post-secondary school person who learns to do a 21st century workforce job in Tennessee’, and you can watch those dollars grow over the years.”
Sen. Niceley echoed Lillard’s words.
“I remember when I was in grammar school,” he joked. “Seems like that was about three weeks ago!”
Niceley said that when you’re young, college seems so far away.
“But it will sneak up on you before you know it,” he said.
Niceley then presented principal Greene with a framed proclamation from Governor Bill Lee declaring the month of September as College Savings Month.
Rep. Hicks commended the students for their exemplary behavior as they were filing into the gym prior to the presentation beginning.
“I’m telling you what, parents, teachers, staff, those are the most well-behaved children I’ve ever seen!” he said.
Hicks asked the children to think about what they wanted to be when they grew up and, on the count of three, to shout it out in unison.
“That’s what I wanted to hear!” he said after the deafening shout-out.
“Now, let me give you a roadmap to what you just yelled out,” Hicks said. “What you are doing right now will set the course for what you want to be when you grow up. So, we’re here this morning to encourage you to study hard, to be the best ‘you’ that you can be today. But in order to go as far as you want to go, you’ve gotta get a good education. That means going to a college or a good technical program.”
Hicks said the state savings plan offers an excellent return on a parent’s investment.
Following his remarks, Hicks announced the name of the scholarship recipient.
The totally surprised Hopkins came down from where he was sitting with his fifth-grade classmates to receive the oversized check.
Scholarship recipients statewide were chosen based on excellent attendance, grades, participation, attitude and behavior, Hicks said.
How does the TNStars program work?The TNStars College Savings 529 Program is designed to help families save for their children’s future college costs.
Contributions to a TNStars account are deposited with the state, invested, and the earnings grow tax-free when used for qualified higher education expenses.
Accounts can be opened online in as little as 15 minutes, and with a minimum opening deposit of $25.
When an income-eligible family opens an account, the state will provide a four-to-one matching contribution to the account.
For instance, if a family contributes $25, the state will add $100, up to a maximum “match” of $500 per year for up to three years.
To learn more, readers may log on to www.treasury.TN.gov/TIPS, or send a letter by US Mail to:
TNStars College Savings 529 Program
502 Deaderick Street
Nashville, TN 37243
