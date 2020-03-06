ROGERSVILLE — Working with the Rescue Squad in Rogersville, Randy Price saw firsthand the needs of individuals when a disaster occurred. When he spoke with the Red Cross it became evident the Rescue Squad would make a good evacuation center; and he quickly learned there was a place for him personally in Red Cross response.
Randy worked with the Red Cross years ago as a CPR and First Aid instructor; but learning now about the disaster response, he is very impressed with the depth of the disaster response program. He has taken disaster response training classes both on-line and in person at the office in Kingsport. Currently he is responding to emergency calls for families who lose their home to a fire. The assistance is in the form of funds for emergency shelter, food, and clothing and even medications if needed. Technology enables response to happen quickly, but the personal touch is very important.
During 2019 the disaster response volunteers in Hawkins County were very busy, 49 families were assisted in 31 incidents. The larger than usual number was due to an apartment fire at Silver Lake in Church Hill. During this response volunteers from across Northeast TN assisted in meeting the needs of the families in this apartment complex.
In addition to response after a disaster, Randy helps with preparedness projects like visiting potential shelter locations. A completed survey and agreement ahead of time enables the Red Cross to open an appropriate shelter quickly when a winter storm, flood, or tornado occurs. Randy also serves as a liaison with the government entities in Hawkins County for the Red Cross.
To assist in preparedness for home fires in Hawkins County, the Red Cross installed 230 smoke alarms free of charge and taught 10 school children preparedness in the “Pillowcase Project”. More volunteers in the county could increase these numbers.
In a little know service the Red Cross also provides free of charge emergency communication services for active duty military families when a family emergency occurs. During 2019, 167 services were provided to 57 active duty military families in Hawkins County.
To join the Red Cross volunteers in Hawkins County call Adrian Riser at 865-599-6774 or email him at adrian.riser2@redcross.org
You can also check out the American Red Cross of Northeast TN by visiting www.redcross.org and entering your zip code. To access service or other information call 423-765-4222. The American Red Cross is not a government agency; it is funded entirely by donations from local United Ways, individuals, and local organizations.
