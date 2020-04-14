Cherokee NJROTC distinguished unit for 14 consecutive years

Twenty-four CHS cadets were on the A/B Honor Roll and eight of these cadets made the National Honors level with a GPA at or above a 3.5. Cherokee’s Navy JROTC success is built on a program that promotes patriotism, a love of country, respect for the flag, and pride in the American way of life. Our emphasis on character development education and community service, helps our cadets to function as responsible, reliable citizens of Hawkins County. Upon returning to school after COVID-19 crisis, Cherokee NJROTC will hold the annual Awards Ceremony where Cadets will be awarded ribbons, medals and aiguillettes for participation in JROTC and team activities, as well as for personal academic and athletic achievement and leadership. A change of command ceremony will be held for Cadet Gabriel Lyons to assume Commanding Officer of Cherokee NJROTC; Josie Roten assumes Executive Officer; Jessica Rawlings takes over as Operations Officer; and Nathaniel Johnson assumes Command Master Chief.
ROGERSVILLE – On April 11th NJROTC Area Nine Manager, Commander Merv Dial, announced that Cherokee High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) has been named a “Distinguished Unit” for the 14th consecutive year.
This Honor Unit distinction is a significant accomplishment, authorizing the Senior Naval Science Instructor to nominate six eligible cadets each year to compete for U.S. Naval Academy appointments. Distinguished Units may also nominate up to three cadets to the Service Academy of any branch.
Cherokee NJROTC unit averages around 130 cadets each academic semester. A joint effort opportunity, funded by both Hawkins County School district and the United States Navy. CHS NJROTC completed 4,682 community support hours and 485 school support hours for a total of 5,113 Community Service Hours in the 2019-2020 school year. The community service efforts were accomplished through the exceptional leadership of Cherokee’s Commanding Officers Travis Baxley and Kameron Sauceman; Executive Officer Jewel Macgregor; Operations Officers Chris Seals and Elizabeth Massengill; and Command Master Chiefs Kendall Chamberlain and David Lewis.
Cherokee NJROTC has 22 seniors graduating this year. Six cadets plan on attending a 4-year college, five cadets has plans for a 2-year College / Vocational-Technical school; and seven cadets have chosen careers that require them to possess a high school diploma. Cadet Travis Baxley has enlisted in the United States Army and Kameron Sauceman, Jewel MacGregor, and David Lewis enlisted in the United States Navy. Cadets accepted for enlistment, who provide evidence of successful completion of at least 3 years of NJROTC are entitled to advanced promotion to pay grade E-3 upon initial enlistment in an active or reserve component of the Navy, or Air Force, and pay grade E-2 in the Army or Marine Corps.
Cherokee High School NJROTC leadership ethos are personified by the Navy’s core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment.
Honor—cadets are accountable for their professional and personal behavior and should remain mindful of the privilege given them to serve.
Courage—gives cadets the moral and mental strength to do what is right, with confidence and resolution, even in the face of temptation or adversity.
Commitment—is the day to day duty of every cadet in the Cherokee NJROTC program to join together as a team to improve the quality of their unit, their fellow classmates, and themselves.
