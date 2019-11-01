ROGERSVILLE — A domestic assault call received shortly before 1 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2019, quickly turned into a matter involving charges of kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence, reckless endangerment, theft of under $500, and vandalism against a Treadway man.
According to report filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Stephanie Bolognese, when she arrived on the scene at an address on Livesay Circle, in Rogersville, she spoke with a female who told her that Dallas Lee Collins had “pulled her into his car by her shirt refusing to let her out”.
“She stated that she began screaming, telling him to let her go,” the deputy’s report continues. At that time, her aunt came out of the house to the vehicle where she tried to help free the victim from Collins.
When the victim broke free and fell out of the passenger-side door, Collins then allegedly backed up the vehicle, stopping the tire over the woman’s left foot.
“She said she began screaming and he backed off of her foot rolling it over,” the report states.
Collins then left the residence, taking with him the victim’s phone and wallet containing $40.
“When leaving, he knocked over the mailbox of (a neighbor),” Deputy Bolognese said. “While speaking with (the victim), I saw she had a torn shirt and her left ankle and foot had begun to swell and redden.”
Collins, 38, of Cinch Valley Road, Treadway, was later found at a residence on Hwy. 31 in Mooresburg where he was arrested and charged with the offenses listed.
The case was set for an Oct. 28 arraignment in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court.
