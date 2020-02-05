Many of us share the same dream for Historic Rogersville; the preservation and restoration of Rogersville’s historical treasures and heritage. Yes, our dreams extend beyond buildings and landmarks to close friendships, a strong community, worthy projects, and a meaningful future. Since 1979, the Rogersville Heritage Association has worked to make those dreams a reality.
Once again, our annual membership drive is underway; and, your dues and contributions are extremely important to our success. The Heritage Association faces the same economic challenges that you do, and we understand the value of your contributions. We assure you that we will strive to be good stewards of the organization’s finances.
The strength of the Rogersville Heritage Association is in its people, and your contributions and personal time continues to be vital to our preservation projects and programs, including Rogers Tavern and Pettibone properties, Crockett Spring Park, and, arboretum re-certification, Hale Springs Inn, the Depot office and Printing Museum, the Heritage Lites Youth Leadership program, and Heritage Days.
The RHA remains focused on its goals of preservation and restoration through successful events, and we watch as our younger generations embrace this community with the pride that we all share. Most importantly, we are fortunate to be supported by an army of passionate volunteers committed to our mission.
For several years, our efforts have been focused on the Hale Springs Inn. With community support, now is the time to move forward with improving the park and Rogers Tavern.
We invite you to join our partnership by volunteering and contributing financially to the Rogersville Heritage Association. Please help us build and preserve a legacy for Rogersville to enjoy for generations to come.
As always, your donations (tax deductible), support, and suggestions are greatly appreciated. Together, we can continue to make our dreams of preservation and education a reality.
Contact us at: Rogersville Heritage Association, 415 South Depot Street, Rogersville, TN 37857, or call 423-272-1961.
Respectfully,
Melissa Nelson
Executive Director
Anthony Elmore
President
Elizabeth Smith
Treasurer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.