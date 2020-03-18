ROGERSVILLE — Do any of our readers recognize anyone pictured in the three accompanying photos, or know where and when they were made? Review reader Maxine Anderson would love to identify all of the people shown. All are believed to be from the local area. If you recognize any of these from scrapbooks or family photo albums of your own, please email or send a letter to the Review (tommy.campbell@therogersvillereview.com. or The Rogersville Review, PO Box 100, Rogersville, TN 37857), and we will pass along your information to Maxine.

