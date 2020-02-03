SNEEDVILLE — The Health Department in Sneedville, is in need of a part-time Public Health Office Assistant.
The position is 28 hours per week and candidates should have prior experience with clerical support and customer service, and be proficient in the use of a computer.
A high school diploma or GED and valid driver’s license with reliable transportation are required.
For more information or for an application, visit the Health Department, located at 178 Willow Street, Sneedville, or call 423-733-2228. (EEO/AA)
