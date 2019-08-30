GREENEVILLE — The Social Security Administration has introduced the expansion of online services for residents of Tennessee available through its my Social Security portal at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Residents can use the portal for many replacement Social Security number card requests. This will allow people to replace their SSN card from the comfort of their home or office, without the need to travel to a Social Security office.
This service will mean shorter wait times for the public and allows staff more time to work with customers who have extensive service needs.
U.S. citizens age 18 or older and who are residents of Tennessee can request a replacement card online by creating a my Social Security account. In addition, they must have a U.S. domestic mailing address, not require a change to their record (such as a name change), and have a valid driver’s license, or state identification card in some participating states.
My Social Security is a secure online hub for doing business with Social Security. In addition to Tennessee residents replacing their SSN card through the portal, current Social Security beneficiaries can manage their account — change an address, adjust direct deposit, obtain a benefit verification letter, or request a replacement SSA-1099. Medicare beneficiaries can request a replacement Medicare card without waiting for a replacement form in the mail. Account holders still in the workforce can verify their earnings history and obtain estimates of future benefits by looking at their Social Security Statement online.
For more information about this new online service, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber.
