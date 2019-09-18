ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Election Commission's regular October meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m., due to a conflict.
The meeting will be held in the Election Commission Conference room on the second floor of the Courthouse annex in Rogersville.
If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact Crystal Rogers, Administrator of Elections, at 423-272-8061, or by e-mail to vote@hawkinstnelections.com. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service.
The meeting is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.