SNEEDVILLE — More than 200 persons cast ballots during Early Voting in Hancock County, which ended Tuesday, Feb. 25, for candidates in the March 3 Presidential Preference Primaries.
Administrator of Elections Sue Greer told the Eagle that 208 persons voted “in person” at the Hancock Co. Courthouse, while 25 “absentee” ballots were received.
Of that number, 198 voted Republican and 35 voted Democrat.
Official “sample ballots” for the March 3 Presidential Preference Primary Election can be found online at www.therogersvillereview.com, and www.publicnoticeads.com/TN.
The ballots for this election will contain only the names of Democratic and Republican candidates for President of the United States, as well as delegates to each of the party’s National Conventions.
There are no local, district, or statewide races on the March 3 primary ballots.
On election day, polls in Hancock County will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Greer reminds voters that a federal or State of Tennessee government-issued photo ID is now required to vote unless an exception applies. Persons with questions about the Photo ID Law may call the local Election Commission office or go to www.GoVoteTN.com.
Persons with handicaps or disabilities who have questions about needed accommodations in the voting process should call 423-733-4549.
March 3, 2020 Election Officials and location of polling places as approved by the Election Commission at a Jan. 21, 2020 meeting are as follows.
First District
POLLING PLACE — Treadway Vol. Fire Dept. and Community Center, 189 Hwy. 131, Treadway.
JUDGES — Lynda Eskola, Betty Jo Lawson and Willie Begin.
OFFICER — Lois Maxey.
REGISTRARS — Mary Brewer and Edith Seal.
MACHINE OPERATOR — Barbara Begin.
Second District
POLLING PLACE — Overhome Memories, 224 Green Lawson Road, Sneedville.
JUDGES — Cynthia Mahan, Betty J. Greene, and Peggy Basinger.
OFFICER: Scott Greene.
REGISTRARS: Cynthia Mahan and Sherry Brewer.
MACHINE OPERATOR: Denise Davis.
Third District
POLLING PLACE — Old Hancock Co. High School, 418 Harrison Street, Sneedville.
JUDGES — Jack B. Trent, Gary Patrick Collins and Sherry Lawson.
OFFICER — James H. Trent.
REGISTRARS — Marty Collins and Sherry Lawson.
MACHINE OPERATOR — Sue Nudd.
Fourth District
POLLING PLACE — Panther Creek Fire Dept. and Community Center, 6594 Kyles Ford Highway, Kyles Ford.
JUDGES — Kim Shults, Ruth Kinsler and Willie Ralph Brewer.
OFFICER: Danny Gibson.
REGISTRARS — Katherine Mack and Kim Shults.
MACHINE OPERATOR — Sarah Noce.
Fifth District
POLLING PLACE — Alanthus Hill Community Center, 166 Powell River Road, Tazewell.
JUDGES — Sue Seabolt, Mary L. Crumley, and Tyler Burggraf.
OFFICER — Carolyn Skidmore.
REGISTRARS — Mary Linda Crumley and Brenda Jones.
MACHINE OPERATOR — Paulette VanHuss.
Sixth District
POLLING PLACE — Hancock Co. Courthouse, 1237 Main Street, Sneedville.
JUDGES — Danielle J. Vincent, Mona Holt and Patricia Cope.
OFFICER — Kathy Hilton.
REGISTRARS — Brianna Spillman and Patricia Cope.
MACHINE OPERATOR — Brianna Spillman.
Seventh District
POLLING PLACE — Seal Mathis Community Center, 3382 Tazewell Highway, Sneedville.
JUDGES — Charlie Crawford, Tim Hopkins and Johnny Lakins.
OFFICER — Randy Moles.
REGISTRARS — Carol Burke and Diane Mabe.
MACHINE OPERATOR — Sarah Hopkins.
Absentee Counting Board
JUDGES — Members of the Commission (for less than 100 ballots).
Nursing Home Deputies
Barbara Ferguson and Kathy Sanders.
The Eagle will have complete election results in the Friday, March 6, edition, and on our website, www.therogersvillereview.com_hancockcounty.
