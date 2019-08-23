KNOXVILLE — The East Tennessee Foundation (ETF) is now accepting applications for funding from the Laura J. Kress Angel Tree Fund of East Tennessee Foundation.
Organizations must be tax-exempt 501©(3) or other exempt entities located in Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Morgan, Scott, or Union counties.
The Fund was established in June, 2019, in honor and in memory of Laura J. Kress, founder of the Angel Tree, who passed away earlier this year.
Forty-four years ago, Kress joined members of the West Knoxville Business and Professional Women’s Club to bring Christmas to dozens of needy children.
With her leadership, the Angel Tree has helped grant more than 725,000 Christmas wishes over four decades.
Kress’ life-long passion and dedication to fulfill wishes for needy children in Tennessee during the Holiday Season will continue to provide gifts for East Tennessee’s neediest children through grants provided from this fund.
Applications must be submitted no later than Sept. 20, 2019, to be eligible for funding consideration. Grant awards will range from $2,000 — $10,000 and will be awarded in October 2019 to support the upcoming holiday season.
Information about the Angel Tree Fund, the application process, and access to the application are available online at ETF’s website at www.easttennesseefoundation.org.
For more information, contact Jan Elston, Vice President for Competitive Grant Programs, or Ashley Siferd, Program Officer, by phone at (865) 524-1223, toll-free at (877) 524-1223, or by email at jelston@etf.org or asiferd@etf.org.
About East Tennessee Foundation
ETF is a public charity and community foundation created by and for the people of East Tennessee. Serving 25 counties within East Tennessee, ETF consists of many donors joined together to make the region they love a better place. ETF seeks to build endowments, creating a permanent source of philanthropic funding for the East Tennessee region. For more information, visit www.easttennesseefoundation.org.
