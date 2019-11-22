SURGOINSVILLE — Two Surgoinsville residents were arrested last week and charged with possession of stolen property over $1,000, and other charges, after law enforcement officers found them in possession of a stolen car hauler which was also loaded with a vehicle that bore a stolen tag.
In separate reports, Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Sanders said that Jacob Kyle Robinson, 26, of Hendricks Street, was charged with possession of stolen property over $1,000, possession of stolen property, driving on revoked driver license, and violation of the state’s financial responsibility law; while Lahonna Dawn Charles, 32, of Donald Charles Road, was charged with possession of stolen property over $1,000, and possession of stolen property.
Deputy Sanders said that shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2019, he was dispatched to an address on Stanley Valley Road in reference to a possible location of a stolen car hauler. The complainant had advised Hawkins Co. Dispatch that the car hauler was being towed by a maroon-colored Nissan pickup.
While enroute to the call, 911 Dispatch advised Sanders that the truck and car hauler were leaving with a possibly stolen car now loaded on it.
Deputy Sgt. Stacy Vaughn was first to make contact with the vehicle on Gillenwater Lane. Vaughn and Sanders followed, and initiated a traffic stop.
After identifying the driver, Robinson, and the passenger, Charles, they also confirmed through 911 Dispatch that the silver Honda Civic loaded onto the vehicle came back registered to an owner in Oakboro, North Carolina.
The tag on the vehicle was reportedly stolen from a Rogersville business.
Because the owner of the vehicle — which was not flagged as stolen in the NCIC system — could not be immediately determined, the Honda was towed to the Sheriff’s Impound Lot.
The pickup that Robinson was driving was also towed and impounded, while the recovered tag was handed over to the Rogersville Police Department to be returned to its rightful owner.
The car hauler, valued at $2,500, was reported stolen on Oct. 30, 2019, from Marvin Wilder, Sanders’ report states.
The pair had an initial court appearance scheduled in Sessions Court on Nov. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.