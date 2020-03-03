KINGSPORT — With more than 50,000 items for infants to teens, the Tricities Upscale Affordable Consignment (TUAC) sale is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a spring/summer event on March 5-7 at TNT Sportsplex in downtown Kingsport.
Gently-used baby gear, brand-name boys and girls clothes and shoes, sporting equipment, toys, books, bicycles, playhouses, outdoor toys, pack and plays, cribs, strollers, car seats and designer hand bags from 700 consignors will fill TNT’s four regulation-size basketball courts.
“My main goal for the TUAC event is to provide the community with a place to find great items at a great price for children,” said TUAC sale owner Shanna Tincher.
“Our shoppers are not helping a big corporation or executives but another mom to help pay for kids college, extracurricular activities for her kids, as well as going towards supporting other moms that consign – for their little extras at their house,” she continued. “So by shopping at TUAC we are just moms helping moms – and that’s always a great feeling when we can support each other.”
Located at 600 East Main Street, the sale opens to the public on Thursday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first 50 shoppers in line receive a free chicken biscuit from sale sponsor Chic-fil-A. Friday, March 6 hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with select items 25% off. Final sale date is Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with select items 50% off.
Entry fee is a $1 donation to Friends and Neighbors, a local non-profit organization working to reduce childhood homelessness in the local school systems. Cash, credit, and debit are accepted. A large selection of vendors will also be set up.
Any remaining items are sold at the Dollar Dash hosted by Friends and Neighbors on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. The Dollar Dash is a cash only sale with a $1 entry fee. Most items are marked $1 with big ticket items marked $5 or $10.
For those who don’t want to wait for the public sale, there are several opportunities to shop early. Guests can purchase a charity pre-sale ticket for $8 to shop on Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. Funds raised will be used to support area non-profits and sponsor local events.
A teachers and heroes pre-sale will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4. Teachers, first responders, nurses, firefighters, military, police officers, medics or any other community hero is invited to register. A pre-sale for first-time moms is also on March 4 at 7 p.m.
Space is limited for all pre-sales and must be reserved in advance by visiting www.tuackidssale.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.