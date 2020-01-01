Had Daren Livesay not spotted the skinny, shaking dog when he did, it is likely the dog would not have survived the next few days.
On the morning of Dec. 10 when temperatures were hovering around 25 degrees, Livesay was at work when he and a co-worker noticed a malnourished dog named Rebel at a residence near their worksite.
“The dog was shaking and was nothing but skin and bones,” Hawkins Co. Humane Society Manager Sandy Behnke told the Review. “He was on a chain, and his collar was about two inches too big and just hanging around his neck. The ground was muddy, nothing but dirt, and the temperature that day was 25 degrees.”
“You could tell he had been abused because he was really jumpy,” Livesay added. “He hadn’t been getting fed either. At first, I tried petting him, but he ran away from me. He couldn’t even stand up straight. His back legs were squatting while he was walking, and he was pretty much dragging his back end. I found an apple and just sat there and talked to him for a minute, but he still wouldn’t come up to me.”
Livesay left the apple for Rebel to eat and walked away to give him some space. After eating the apple, Rebel finally began to allow Livesay to pet him.
“From there on out, we were buddies,” Livesay told the Review.
After work that day, Livesay contacted the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office who sent an officer to the scene. Rebel and another dog at the residence, a Red Tick Hound named Spice, were then sent to the Hawkins Co. Humane Society to receive medical attention.
Behnke explained that, when Rebel arrived at the shelter, the staff had to feed him very small portions at a time due to his malnourished state, though “he would have wanted to eat nonstop.”
Rebel was at the shelter for four days, and Livesay visited him each day.
“Daren would visit him at the shelter, and he asked if he could adopt him when he was ready to be adopted out,” Behnke told the Review. “He told me that he couldn’t get Rebel off of his mind. On December 18, I got the okay for Rebel to be adopted. I called Daren, and he was so excited. He wanted to go to the store and get everything Rebel would need. They reunited, but this time it was forever. They are best buddies now. It was so heartwarming to see the love between the two of them. You can see that Rebel knew Daren saved him, and he is forever grateful.”
According to Livesay, Rebel is adjusting well to his new home.
“It’s going wonderfully,” Livesay said. “He’s loving, he’s caring, he wants to play, he sleeps in my bed with me, and he’s enjoying life.”
