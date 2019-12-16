ROGERSVILLE — Winfrey Gale Hilton, age 87, of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his home after an extended illness, with his family by his side.
He was a member of House Chapel Primitive Baptist Church and attended Ebbing and Flowing Spring UMC in his later years.
Gale was a veteran of the United States Army, having served his country in the Korean War. He was a long-time member of the American Legion and proud to be an American Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Irene Hilton, who was the true love of his life. Also preceding him were his parents, Jess and Ollie Hilton; brothers, Carl (Mattie), Hugh (Mattie), Curtis (Mary), and Bill; sisters, Nettie (Joe) Lifford, Waleska (Charlie) Sisk, Ruth (Ed) Davis, and Martha (Herman) Smith; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth, Howell, and Phil House.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sharon (Satch) Barker of Rogersville, Sheila (Eddie) Baker of Johnson City; grandchildren, Chris Barker of Rogersville, Kimberly Douthat of Johnson City, and Casey (Samantha) Baker of Gray; great-grandchildren, Malachi, Braylen, Ella, Jayce and Tristan; brothers-in-law, Mike and Larry House; sisters-in-law, Shirley Helton and Joyce House; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, December 14, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. with Rev. Fred Dimond and Rev. Carol Woody officiating. The Hawkins County Color Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard conducted military honors at Shady Grove Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.