SNEEDVILLE — The Claiborne Co. Lady Bulldogs used a pressing defense to jump out to an 11-2 lead over the Hancock County Lady Indians after the first quarter of the Jan. 3, 2020 game, and went on to win 54-22 Friday night in Sneedville.
Payton Neeley had 8 points for the Lady Indians and Lexi Linden and Madison Jarnigan each had 4 points
In Junior Varsity action, it was Claiborne County Girls, 50, Hancock County, 16.
Lexi Linden led the scoring with 8 points.
