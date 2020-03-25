CHURCH HILL — A domestic incident in which a man allegedly used his four-year old daughter as a human shield to avoid being “phazzed” by a Hawkins Co. Deputy ended with the child being freed from the dangerous situation and the father charged with:
• Domestic assault;
• Disorderly conduct;
• Child endangerment; and,
• Retaliation for past action.
A report by Deputy Casey Carter stated that on Sunday, March 22, authorities were dispatched to a location on Lynch Road, in Church Hill, regarding a domestic incident involving an assault.
On scene, Deputy Carter made contact with the complainant who said that Michael McDuffie, 32, of Terrybrook Lane, Charlotte, NC, was inside, was highly intoxicated, and had become violent with her and her son.
The complainant stated that McDuffie has shoved her into the bedroom door and then began kicking the door to the room her son was in.
Carter found McDuffie in the living room, and stated that he “became belligerent towards me and began to walk toward me in an aggressive manner”.
“I told Mr. McDuffie to stop and to quiet down so I could figure out what was going on,” Deputy Carter’s report continues.
McDuffie, however, “refused to cooperate”, prompting the deputy to draw a “phazzer” and ordering the man to stop.
“Mr. McDuffie continued to be disorderly and he then grabbed his four-year old daughter and picked her up while my Phazzer was directed towards him, putting her in danger,” the report states. “I holstered my Phazzer and Mr. McDuffie continued to be disorderly and act aggressively while holding his daughter.”
Sometime later, McDuffie put the child down and was taken into custody, Carter said.
“While outside, Mr. McDuffie continued to scream and cuss at law enforcement and (the complainant),” the report goes on to say. “While Mr McDuffie was in the back of the patrol car he kicked the door and window multiple times and was told to stop multiple times.”
McDuffie also threatened to “kick officers”, Carter’s report notes.
“While being booked in, Mr. McDuffie threatened me multiple times and also threatened to find me and ‘pull the nine’,” the report concludes. “I interpreted that to mean pull a 9mm handgun on me when he finds me.”
A March 23 arraignment date was set for McDuffie in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court.
