KINGSPORT — The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table (TCCWRT) is proud to be bringing in Dennis Urban, a civil war author who specializes in researching and writing about the Civil War.
The program will be about the life and times in Knoxville and events that involved Knoxville and its citizens and its’ occupation by both the Union (Burnsides) and the Confederates (Longstreet).
The program will be Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, beginning at 7 p.m., in the Eastman Employee Center, Room 219, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, Kingsport.
The program is free to the public, although free-will donations are accepted to help cover speakers’ expenses.
Membership applications will be available at the meeting for those wishing to join.
