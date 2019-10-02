BULLS GAP — At its regular bi-monthly meeting, the Kiwanis Club of Bulls Gap presented needed hygiene items for three local schools: Bulls Gap School, St. Clair Elementary and McDonald Elementary.
At the meeting to pick up the items were Sharon Southern, Principal, and Maureen Morelock from Bulls Gap School. Mary Ann Davis, Principal of St. Chair Elementary, picked up her items later, and members of the club delivered the donated items to McDonald Elementary.
“Schools are in need of all kinds of items throughout the year, and we wanted to let them know we are here and more than happy to do what we can to help,” said Kim Davis, Vice President of the Club. “We want to build a good working relationship with each of the schools in our community.”
Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time
The Kiwanis Club of Bulls Gap welcomes new members who want to serve their community and help children. Information about becoming a member is available at BullsGapKiwanis@gmail.com or by joining the bi-monthly meeting at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Archie Campbell Museum Complex meeting room.
