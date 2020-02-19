ROGERSVILLE — A man wanted for parole violation resulting from two charges of attempted first degree murder, had even more legal woes added to his plate when he resisted being taken into custody and threw a beer can that struck an officer.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Sanders said in a report that on Feb. 3, he and other officers arrived at an address on Old Hwy. 70 South, in Rogersville, to serve the violation of parole warrant on Marcus Antonio Curry, 36.
After knocking on the door for several minutes and speaking with a neighbor, a woman opened an upstairs window and said that, “he is in here but will not let me open the door”.
Sanders, at that point, made forced entry through a downstairs door and, with Lt. Greg Larkin, attempted to enter the residence.
At that point, a man came to the top of the stairs and threw a 24-ounce beer can, striking Lt. Larkin, and then “started yelling and being extremely irate and very uncooperative”.
“Just as Lt. Larkin and I made it to the top of the stairs, the male that we identified as Marcus Curry, was told to get on the ground with his hands behind his back,” Sanders said. The man refused officers’ commands and was taken to the ground, the deputy added.
After refusing to give officers his hands for cuffing, a Phazzer and physical force were used to restrain the suspect.
In addition to the violation of parole warrant, Curry was charged with resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.
