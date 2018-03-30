Dear Editor,
To the barbaric individual that left the four-month old puppy, with a crushed skull, on Burem Road. It was noticed by everyone that drove by it. The message you sent, dead chicken next to the puppy, was loud and clear. OK, I noticed that you have a problem with a dog killing your chickens. I also noticed you have an anger management problem.
There are better ways to address the problem than killing your neighbor’s puppy and leaving it for all to see.
I noticed that you haven’t found a way to talk this out or resolve the conflict. I’m letting the dog’s owner know what happened. The puppy was a female Mountain Feist, light tan in color. Should you be missing your puppy you now know where it went. I buried the puppy for you. It’s a shame this dispute had to be handled in this fashion. God will judge this misfit for their deed — Proverbs 30:12.
Art Bradford
