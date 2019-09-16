ROGERSVILLE — A revival service that was in the works for some time in September in front of Rogersville’s Courthouse may not take place until October or later.
The Courthouse Square service was organized by Voice of Hope ministries, which has hosted several revivals in Hawkins County and surrounding areas. One of their tent revivals, which is set up at 7740 Highway 11W is still ongoing.
Sheldon Livesay, who is the director of the Of One Accord Ministries, was set to present a request about the service at the Rogersville BMA’s Sept. 10 meeting. However, the BMA met on Monday, Sept. 9 instead of their regularly scheduled time.
Livesay was not aware of the schedule change, so he did not attend the Monday meeting. When BMA members had unanswered questions regarding the specifics of the revival meeting, they agreed to allow the revival to meet at the courthouse one day that week — either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday -- but explained that they needed more information.
Livesay later clarified to the Review that he has attended some of the organization’s revival services as a visitor, but he did not plan the Courthouse Square revival and is not an official spokesperson for Voice of Hope.
At this point, he is planning to present the idea at the October BMA meeting.
No official plans for Courthouse Square meeting
No courthouse square services were held last week, as organizers are still in the planning process. Voice of Hope Ministry Volunteer Brian Lester told the Review that the group is still in the process of getting the ‘okay’ from all of the entities involved in holding this kind of service.
‘We want to be good neighbors before and after an event,” Livesay said of any public meeting like this.
Praying at the seat of government
Livesay also told the Review that the location of the revival service held significance, as the working of local government take place within the court house. This would not be the first time a religious service was held in Rogersville’s Courthouse Square, as a similar event took place just a few weeks ago.
“We had hoped to have a prayer service downtown because it is very important for people that pray to go to where the seat of government is — the seat of power and authority,” he said. “We feel like that is a key place to offer prayers to heaven. On the National Day of Prayer across the United States, prayer services are held either at city halls, courthouse steps and sometimes inside the courthouses.”
Livesay even submitted an article titled "Prayer on the Square attracts large crowd to downtown Rogersville" to the Review.
“At that service, everything felt so good,” he said. “There were lots of churches represented and lots of pastors. It was one of the largest attended prayer services that has taken place in the courthouse square in a long time.”
He then explained that, because of the large attendance at the aforementioned service, the organizers of Voice of Hope came up with the idea to hold a revival in the same location.
The prayer service would be a little different than a Voice of Hope revival service, as the prayer service had no sound system, tent or stage. The prayer service was also held at noon, whereas the revival service would likely take place in the evening.
Other ministries through Voice of Hope
According to the Voice of Hope website, which can be found at https://vohministries.org, the organization has hosted numerous tent revivals within Hawkins County and its surrounding areas.
There is currently a tent set up at 7740 Highway 11W in Rogersville that has been hosting services almost nightly since July 8, and services are still ongoing and begin at 7:30 p.m. each weekday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.