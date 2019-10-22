HANCOCK COUNTY — An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment and arrest of a now former corrections officer who stands accused of abusing his position to introduce contraband into the Hancock County Jail.
In August, at the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations involving 44-year old Christopher Lyons.
During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Lyons used his position as a corrections officer to bring cell phones into the Jail to give to inmates in exchange for payment.
On Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, a Hancock Co. Grand Jury returned indictments charging Lyons with one count of Official Misconduct and one count of Introduction of a Telecommunications Device into a Penal Institution.
On Monday afternoon, he was arrested and booked into the Jail on a $30,000 bond.
